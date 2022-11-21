Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,826 (Nov. 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what we learned about Georgia after finishing its SEC slate with a win at Kentucky Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: 2 things we learned this weekend about UGA’s championship pursuit

Beginning of the show: Georgia earned a hard-fought win at Kentucky Saturday, and in doing so, it provided an opportunity for fans to understand what will be required for the Bulldogs to repeat as national champions -- especially in light of other Playoff contenders’ struggles. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I defend UGA coach Kirby Smart’s debatable decision to go on fourth down from near the goal line to begin the fourth quarter against the Wildcats.