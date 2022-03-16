Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,652 (March 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the challenge facing Georgia as it begins spring practice as the defending national champions.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s toughest task at UGA begins now

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke strongly Tuesday about what it means to be “defending” national champions. I’ll address those comments on today’s show -- including an explanation of why that phrase doesn’t necessarily mean what it’s commonly assumed to mean.

10-minute mark: I share audio of Smart addressing Arik Gilbert’s status for the spring -- including his current state of mind, his recent positive strides and a hint about how he could be used.