Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,667 (April 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how elite linebacker play has powered Coach Kirby Smart’s best teams at Georgia and what that could mean for this year’s Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Highlighting the common characteristic of Kirby Smart’s best teams

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s two best teams -- the 2017 SEC champions and the 2021 national champions -- both had one thing in common. They were led defensively by a Butkus Award-winning linebacker. The 2017 Bulldogs were, of course, powered by Roquan Smith. And last year’s UGA squad leaned on a player that frequently drew comparisons to Smith as a five-star recruit, Nakobe Dean.

As UGA prepares for the upcoming season, once again with championship aspirations, it seems appropriate to consider whether it can find another elite interior linebacker like its previous College Football Playoff teams had.