Georgia football podcast: Highlighting the common characteristic of Kirby Smart’s best teams
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,667 (April 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how elite linebacker play has powered Coach Kirby Smart’s best teams at Georgia and what that could mean for this year’s Bulldogs.
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s two best teams -- the 2017 SEC champions and the 2021 national champions -- both had one thing in common. They were led defensively by a Butkus Award-winning linebacker. The 2017 Bulldogs were, of course, powered by Roquan Smith. And last year’s UGA squad leaned on a player that frequently drew comparisons to Smith as a five-star recruit, Nakobe Dean.
As UGA prepares for the upcoming season, once again with championship aspirations, it seems appropriate to consider whether it can find another elite interior linebacker like its previous College Football Playoff teams had.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I share some audio about makes Brock Bowers stand out as a player and the success the Bulldogs tight ends have enjoyed from one of the guys who plays the position, Brett Seither.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including wondering about the future of an Alabama wide receiver based on a recent statement from Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return Monday.