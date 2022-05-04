Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,683 (May 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why establishing elite quarterback play represents a final frontier for Kirby Smart as Georgia’s coach, and why it’s a safe bet that he’ll likely be eventually as successful at that as he has been with every other challenge he’s faced thus far with the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart prepares to conquer final frontier at UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is unquestionably on top of the college football world after winning the national championship and seeing a record-number of his former players selected in last week’s NFL draft. Yet there is still more for him to accomplish at UGA. Looking to the future, it appears the only piece of unfinished business remaining for Smart is to construct an offense that’s as dominant as his defenses have been.

I’ll explain on today’s show why it’s a safe bet to assume that Smart will eventually be as successful in this endeavor as he has been in each of the other challenges he’s faced thus far with the Bulldogs.