Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart prepares to conquer final frontier at UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,683 (May 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why establishing elite quarterback play represents a final frontier for Kirby Smart as Georgia’s coach, and why it’s a safe bet that he’ll likely be eventually as successful at that as he has been with every other challenge he’s faced thus far with the Bulldogs.
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is unquestionably on top of the college football world after winning the national championship and seeing a record-number of his former players selected in last week’s NFL draft. Yet there is still more for him to accomplish at UGA. Looking to the future, it appears the only piece of unfinished business remaining for Smart is to construct an offense that’s as dominant as his defenses have been.
I’ll explain on today’s show why it’s a safe bet to assume that Smart will eventually be as successful in this endeavor as he has been in each of the other challenges he’s faced thus far with the Bulldogs.
10-minute mark: I have some fun with the video of Smart getting pranked while playing golf at the Chick-Fil-A charity event earlier this week.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including what could be growing momentum for some changes to the NIL rules around college athletics.
45-minute mark: I discuss UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley taking a justified victory lap for his players’ recent success in the NFL draft, and I share audio of what his most recent draft pick, John FitzPatrick, said about Hartley when he was a guest on DawgNation Daily last week.
