Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,685 (May 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said during an interview connected to his appearance at the Peach Bowl’s charity golf event last week.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on season opener vs. Oregon

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s early preparations for Oregon have been “awkward” according to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, who spoke about the game during an interview he participated in as part of the Peach Bowl’s charity golf event last week. I’ll share some of what Smart said on today’s show and discuss some of my own thoughts about the season opener vs. new coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

10-minute mark: I discuss edge rusher Isaiah Land’s decision to exit the transfer portal and remain at his current school, Florida A&M, after it had been rumored he might pursue a home with UGA.