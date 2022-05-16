Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,691 (May 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t think UGA will abandon the stage as one of college football’s top programs any time soon.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart explains why UGA won’t be ‘one-hit wonder’

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared Friday on the Paul Finebaum Show and discussed the outlook for the Bulldogs in the aftermath of winning the national championship -- including his reasoning for why he’s not expecting a big drop-off after a historic season in 2021.

Five-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show for an extended interview regarding Smart’s comments, the current debate surrounding name, image and likeness and transfer portal issues and some possible radical changes coming to the SEC’s scheduling model.