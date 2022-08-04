Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,749 (Aug. 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Alabama coach Nick Saban making more excuses for the Crimson Tide’s national championship game loss to UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s already given the perfect response to Nick Saban’s latest excuse

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban made another comment this week that struck some as an excuse for the Crimson Tide’s national championship game loss to Georgia. This was a topic we had fun with on the show earlier this summer, and the latest Saban remark gives us the chance to run it back on today’s show. I’ll share today another example of why UGA coach Kirby Smart has said he doesn’t like hearing excuses from anyone.

15-minute mark: I discuss some more high praise for UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter.