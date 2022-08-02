Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,746 (Aug. 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about the Bulldogs defense at SEC Media Days and why outside linebacker Nolan Smith could be the key catalyst to help propel UGA to its lofty expectations.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart provides a ‘fact check’ about the UGA defense

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged at SEC Media Days that the Bulldogs are destined to have high expectations on defense every season because of the previous success the unit has enjoyed. Smart even laughed off suggestions that have been made to recruits that UGA was due to regress because of the five first-round NFL draft picks who are no longer with the program.

I’ll explain on today’s show why, Nolan Smith, a senior linebacker who has his own NFL aspirations, could be a pivotal figure in allowing UGA to achieve its full potential.