On episode No. 1,663 (March 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about quarterback Stetson Bennett during an Atlanta radio interview this week.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart says he’ll “continue to challenge” Stetson Bennett

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked this week about his relationship with his quarterback, Stetson Bennett, this week during an interview on the Atlanta sports radio station, 680 The Fan. I’ll share some audio from that discussion on today’s show and explain why some have wondered about Smart’s feelings about Bennett. I’ll also share more thoughts on the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation based on the reported happenings this spring.

10-minute mark: I share some strong comments from former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray regarding the Bulldogs’ wide receiver situation.