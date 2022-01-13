Georgia football podcast: Remembering when Lewis Cine predicted UGA would ‘completely destroy Alabama’

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,607 (Jan. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what two of UGA’s heroes from the national championship game win vs. Alabama, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Lewis Cine, predicted as recruits about their eventual success vs. the Crimson Tide.

Georgia football podcast: Remembering when Lews Cine predicted UGA would ‘completely destroy Alabama’

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans waited a long time to see their team hoist a national championship trophy. It was such a long wait that perhaps many wondered if they’d ever see it at all. However, an absence of confidence apparently wasn’t a problem for a couple of UGA’s top players.

I’ll revisit on today’s show an old interview that Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Lewis Cine participated in with DawgNation as recruits and discuss the belief they expressed that they’d be part of the team to eventually end Alabama’s dominance of the sport.