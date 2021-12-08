Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,584 (Dec. 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the value of Georgia’s upcoming Orange Bowl showdown in the College Football Playoff vs. Michigan.

Georgia football podcast: Michigan matchup provides tremendous opportunity for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s ultimate goal is to win a national championship, and the path toward that mission should take the Bulldogs in the direction of arch nemesis Alabama for many years to come. Unfortunately, constant comparisons to the Crimson Tide can leave any program -- UGA included -- lacking. That’s why the Orange Bowl matchup against Michigan provides a valuable opportunity for the Bulldogs. It’s a chance to get out from underneath Alabama’s shadow and earn another marquis win against a storied program that also happens to be among the hottest teams in the country. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I celebrate a few UGA football figures who’ve been busy on the awards circuit.