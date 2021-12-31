(3) Georgia
  • North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
    (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
  • (20) Wake Forest
    20
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    0
    2nd QTR
    13:25
    Central Michigan
    13
    (4) Cincinnati
    Fri, 12/31 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
    Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
  • (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
    (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
December 30, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, December 30, 2021. No. 1 going into the final rankings of the season, Georgia came out ranked No. 3. And, as the third seed in the four-team national semifinals, the Bulldogs (12-1) will face Big Ten champion Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 31. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia football podcast: UGA puts finishing touches on Orange Bowl preparations

Posted

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,599 (Dec. 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the final moments of preparation before Georgia takes on Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA puts finishing touches on Orange Bowl preparations

Today’s show was recorded live on Thursday on the scene at the Orange Bowl and features a look at the final preparations for Georgia and Michigan ahead of Friday’s game. As part of the show you’ll hear...

  • Some extended comments from Georgia coach Kirby Smart, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer and defensive end Travon Walker about the challenge posed by the Wolverines. I’ll also discuss why it seems UGA is being discussed amongst the national media less frequently than Michigan
  • I’ll share audio of Smart addressing how his team is handling some possible COVID issues while in Miami
  • And, of course, there will be a little bit of the obligatory quarterback talk as well

DawgNation will also have live coverage from the stadium throughout the day Friday, and then after the game, we’ll be on the field for the DawgNation postgame show.

I’ll also look forward to being back in studio Monday at our normal time and in our normal format to (hopefully) begin previewing the Bulldogs trip to the national championship game.

Happy new year to all of you!