Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,599 (Dec. 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the final moments of preparation before Georgia takes on Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA puts finishing touches on Orange Bowl preparations

Today’s show was recorded live on Thursday on the scene at the Orange Bowl and features a look at the final preparations for Georgia and Michigan ahead of Friday’s game. As part of the show you’ll hear...

Some extended comments from Georgia coach Kirby Smart, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer and defensive end Travon Walker about the challenge posed by the Wolverines. I’ll also discuss why it seems UGA is being discussed amongst the national media less frequently than Michigan

I’ll share audio of Smart addressing how his team is handling some possible COVID issues while in Miami

And, of course, there will be a little bit of the obligatory quarterback talk as well

DawgNation will also have live coverage from the stadium throughout the day Friday, and then after the game, we’ll be on the field for the DawgNation postgame show.