Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,568 (Nov. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst recently said makes Georgia stand out this season -- including citing linebacker Nakobe Dean as a specific example.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit gives huge compliment to Nakobe Dean, UGA defense

Beginning of the show: It’s commonly assumed the reason Georgia is the clear No. 1 team in the country is because of the talent advantage it has amassed due to its near endless string of recruiting wins. Undoubtedly, that’s part of the equation, but ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show this week to say there’s much more to this UGA team than mere talent alone. I’ll share what Herbstreit said on today’s show, and discuss why UGA coach Kirby Smart also seems aware of what Herbstreit is describing.

10-minute mark: I discuss the challenge presented by Tennessee’s offense.