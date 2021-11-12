Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit gives huge compliment to Nakobe Dean, UGA defense
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,568 (Nov. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst recently said makes Georgia stand out this season -- including citing linebacker Nakobe Dean as a specific example.
Beginning of the show: It’s commonly assumed the reason Georgia is the clear No. 1 team in the country is because of the talent advantage it has amassed due to its near endless string of recruiting wins. Undoubtedly, that’s part of the equation, but ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show this week to say there’s much more to this UGA team than mere talent alone. I’ll share what Herbstreit said on today’s show, and discuss why UGA coach Kirby Smart also seems aware of what Herbstreit is describing.
10-minute mark: I discuss the challenge presented by Tennessee’s offense.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- What to expect vs. the Vols
- Wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s return to health
- And the value of receivers such as George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock contributing on the scout team
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the chatter surrounding Alabama and its chances of making the College Football Playoff even if it loses another game.
40-minute mark: I make my picks for the top games of the weekend.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.