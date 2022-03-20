Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,654 (March 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s national championship season demonstrates an important distinction between college football and basketball, and an explanation of why the football scenario is probably better.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s national championship shows one way college football’s better than basketball

Beginning of the show: Georgia in 2021 was the most recent example of an overwhelming trend in college football in recent seasons -- programs that stack numerous elite recruiting classes and develop a multitude of future NFL stars along the way to winning a national championship.

This is such a frequent occurrence in college football that many fans probably expect it to be true across all sports, but in another sport which is taking center stage right now -- college basketball and the NCAA tournament -- that’s not always the case.