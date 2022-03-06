Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,644 (March 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA players have performed at the NFL scouting combine ahead of the upcoming draft.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA stars represent well at NFL combine

Beginning of the show: The NFL combine has -- by all accounts -- been a successful venture for the former Georgia players on hand for the event. Many of the former Bulldogs have seemingly taken steps to solidify their draft status, and the UGA program has earned plenty of praise in the process as well. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss a followup to a topic from earlier in the week about how elite offensive line recruits would respond to the Bulldogs’ new coach at that position, Stacy Searels.