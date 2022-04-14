Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,671 (April 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what NFL analysts are saying about former UGA stars such as defensive end Travon Walker and linebacker Nakobe Dean ahead of the draft.

Georgia football podcast: Drama builds for UGA stars ahead of NFL draft

Beginning of the show: There’s a lot of chatter surrounding former Georgia players as the NFL draft approaches. Some of it is good news -- including the possibility that former Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker could go No. 1 overall -- and some of it is less positive. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I introduce the idea of the Kirby Doctrine as a way of explaining UGA’s success.