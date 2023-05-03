Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,930 (April 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama coach Nick Saban recently said, acknowledging Georgia has surpassed the Crimson Tide as the sport’s top program.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban acknowledges UGA’s emergence as top program

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s two consecutive national championships have given the Bulldogs a perch atop college football. So much so, that even UGA’s longtime arch nemesis, Alabama coach Nick Saban, was recently forced to acknowledge it. I’ll share some fun audio for Bulldogs fans to hear on today’s show.