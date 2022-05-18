Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,693 (May 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a prediction for UGA’s season opener vs. Oregon -- which we learned Tuesday will be played at 3:30 pm ET on Sept. 3.

Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction for UGA’s season opener vs. Oregon

Beginning of the show: Georgia is a big favorite vs. Oregon in its season opener, and now we also know what time the game will be played. It was announced Tuesday that the Bulldogs battle with the Ducks will kick off at 3:30 pm on Sept 3.

It seems anticipated games such as this have even more hype around them once we have a game time for them, and the response from Bulldogs fans to the TV announcement this week proves that once again. This is especially true after UGA’s official account also tweeted out a clever video to echo the announcement that brought to mind the classic video game from the 80s, Duck Hunt.