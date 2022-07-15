Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,734 (July 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Oregon, Georgia’s season-opening opponent, is being described as a “mystery” team for the upcoming season and what that could mean for the Bulldogs in Atlanta on Sept. 3.

Georgia football podcast: UGA has ‘mystery’ to solve in season opener vs. Oregon

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s season-opening opponent, Oregon, is a mystery team that has left many top experts guessing as to how good they’ll be according to CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson, who mentioned the Ducks among other so-called mysteries in a column earlier this week. I’ll discuss on today’s show what that could mean for UGA as it prepares for Oregon in Atlanta on Sept. 3.

15-minute mark: I’ll address where UGA landed on 247Sports’ Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio list -- which ranks college football teams based on the former four and five-star recruits they’ve signed over the previous four years, and has proven to be a reliable indicator of a team’s true chances of competing for a national championship.