Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,766 (Aug. 29, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Bulldogs playing for the first time Saturday as reigning national champions when they take on Oregon in Atlanta.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans preparing for special moment Saturday vs. Oregon

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have waited a long time for the moment they’ll experience on Saturday. They’ll see their team play for the first time in a long time as reigning national champions. Undoubtedly, there will be plenty of national championship gear being worn and flags flying to commemorate the moment, and no doubt, plenty of barking too. I’ll talk more about why Saturday should be special on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA’s offensive line and discuss why some analytics experts think it has a chance to be an improved group for the Bulldogs this season.