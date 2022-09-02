Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,770 (Sept. 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Georgia defense preparing to play its first game Saturday without the five first-round NFL draft picks that propelled the unit last season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA needs new-look defense to set tone vs. Oregon

Beginning of the show: Almost any recipe for an Oregon upset against Georgia involves the Ducks exploiting a UGA defense that’s lacking experience in key areas after being the country’s best last season. I’ll explain on today’s show why that scenario creates the perfect environment for the Bulldogs to send a powerful message that there are no plans for regression despite some predictions from outsiders suggesting otherwise.

15-minute mark: I’ll share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart describing the value of playing in big games, like the one his program will play Saturday, against nationally-known brands such as Oregon.