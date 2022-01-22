Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,614 (Jan. 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some of the events of this week demonstrate an advantage the Bulldogs have over most of their competition that Georgia coach Kirby Smart exploits well.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s biggest recruiting advantages was on display this week

Beginning of the show: Georgia stands in sharp contrast to much of the rest of college football in regards to one significant issue. While most programs are scrambling to fill out a roster for the upcoming year, UGA -- because of its depth of talent -- is able to focus on laying a foundation for future recruiting classes.

This week was prove of that, as many social media posts popped up displaying Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his assistants visiting prospects all across the country.