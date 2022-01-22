Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s biggest recruiting advantages was on display this week
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,614 (Jan. 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some of the events of this week demonstrate an advantage the Bulldogs have over most of their competition that Georgia coach Kirby Smart exploits well.
Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s biggest recruiting advantages was on display this week
Beginning of the show: Georgia stands in sharp contrast to much of the rest of college football in regards to one significant issue. While most programs are scrambling to fill out a roster for the upcoming year, UGA -- because of its depth of talent -- is able to focus on laying a foundation for future recruiting classes.
This week was prove of that, as many social media posts popped up displaying Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his assistants visiting prospects all across the country.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I briefly discuss the report connecting quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton to Ole Miss.
15-minute mark: I share an interview I recently conducted with former UGA outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy about their excitement over seeing the Bulldogs win the national championship.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to recap the latest UGA recruiting news.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some changes to Auburn’s coaching staff.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I read questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.