Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,650 (March 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the latest wild rumor around so-called name, image and likeness payments for recruits could impact the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: NIL rumors involving UGA recruiting rivals are getting wilder

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has acknowledged the role name, image and likeness payment opportunities impacted the 2022 recruiting class, and early indications are it could be an even bigger story in the 2023 cycle. The latest example of that fact is a recent story in The Athletic of a recruit reportedly set to cash in on millions of dollars depending on his college choice. I’ll do a little speculating on today’s show about who that recruit might be and discuss how all this potentially impacts UGA.

15-minute mark: I share some thoughts on the hiring of Mike White as UGA’s next basketball coach -- including a possible explanation of why UGA acted quickly to hire him.