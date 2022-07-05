Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,727 (July 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the state of Georgia recruiting at this point in the 2023 class after a couple developments over the weekend.

Georgia football podcast: Don’t be surprised when UGA gets the last ‘laugh’ in recruiting

Beginning of the show: Georgia experienced a couple recruiting setbacks over the weekend that arguably overshadowed an impressive commitment on Friday from four-star defensive back Daniel Harris. The news has also seemingly reinvigorated a topic that’s emerged in previous summers among some fans regarding whether something might be wrong with the Bulldogs’ recruiting tactics. I’ll discuss on today’s show why UGA coaches likely laugh at such concerns.

15-minute mark: I celebrate UGA staffer Scott Cochran, who announced this week that he’s reached one year of sobriety.