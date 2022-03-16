Georgia football podcast: An update on UGA’s pursuit of 5-star QB Arch Manning

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,651 (March 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest news involving five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Georgia football podcast: An update on UGA’s pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning

Beginning of the show: Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is unquestionably the most talked about member of the 2023 recruiting class, and it appears Georgia is solidly in the mix for his eventual commitment. In fact, a report this week said Manning will take a visit to UGA later this week before taking a trip to Texas next week. I’ll discuss the looming battle between the Bulldogs and Longhorns over Manning on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I preview the start of UGA spring practice based on a recent statement from an ESPN writer and a couple comments from former UGA players.