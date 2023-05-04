Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,931 (April 21, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards said about five-star quarterback, and the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Dylan Raiola during a recent interview.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great explains the hype around 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, April 21, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have been buzzing lately about five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, and there’s a growing belief that the country’s No. 1 recruit for the 2024 signing class could commit to the Bulldogs sooner rather than later. What is all the fuss about when it comes to Raiola? Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards, the only thousand-yard receiver in program history, recently shared his opinion on that topic, and I’ll discuss what he had to say on today’s show.