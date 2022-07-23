Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,740 (July 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the big recruiting weekend on tap for UGA -- including commitment decisions from four-star safety Joenel Aguero and offensive lineman Kelton Smith.

Georgia football podcast: Previewing elite safety Joenel Aguero’s upcoming commitment and more

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans will shift their attention from SEC Media Days, which concluded Thursday, back to recruiting as the weekend begins. Friday’s show focused on the upcoming commitment decision for four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith, which took place after our recording, and top-rated safety Joenel Aguero, who’s set to announce Saturday afternoon.

I’ll discuss more about the Bulldogs’ 2023 class on today’s show.