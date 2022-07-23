Georgia football podcast: Previewing elite safety Joenel Aguero’s upcoming commitment and more
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,740 (July 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the big recruiting weekend on tap for UGA -- including commitment decisions from four-star safety Joenel Aguero and offensive lineman Kelton Smith.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans will shift their attention from SEC Media Days, which concluded Thursday, back to recruiting as the weekend begins. Friday’s show focused on the upcoming commitment decision for four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith, which took place after our recording, and top-rated safety Joenel Aguero, who’s set to announce Saturday afternoon.
I’ll discuss more about the Bulldogs’ 2023 class on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I talk about UGA coach Kirby Smart’s new contract and how he can influence the direction college sports moves in the future.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to recap SEC Media Days and look ahead to what’s next for UGA.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including tough questions facing Bryan Harsin at Media Days.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.