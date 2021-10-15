Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s dramatic entrance shows nobody’s better at playing ‘the game’

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,549 (Oct. 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Kirby Smart’s arrival in a helicopter to a high-profile high school game Thursday night, and what that means for UGA’s recruiting.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s dramatic entrace shows nobody’s better at playing ‘the game’

Beginning of the show: There are plenty of theatrics when it comes to recruiting, and not all the drama is created by the players. Sometimes it also benefits the programs to put on a good show as well. No one seems to understand that better than Georgia coach Kirby Smart. I’ll discuss his latest exploits on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I attempt to put a silver lining on the likely season-ending injury to UGA defensive back Tykee Smith.