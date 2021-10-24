Georgia football podcast: 5-star flip Mykel Williams stands as massive recruiting win for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,553 (Oct. 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams flipping from USC to Georgia.
Beginning of the show: I begin today’s show by reacting to five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams’ decision to flip from USC to Georgia, and preview what could be coming next.
10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA’s quarterback situation as the team prepares for its remaining regular season games during its off week.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- What’s next for UGA’s wide receiver recruiting efforts after five-star Luther Burden committed to Missouri earlier this week
- How UGA coach Kirby Smart should handle his quarterback situation
- How UGA can get the most value out of its off week
- An evaluation of wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton based on the success former unheralded recruits such as Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell have enjoyed
- And a discussion about Terrence’s brother, former UGA running back Robert Edwards, who has become a successful hight school coach in the Atlanta area
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a lawsuit from former coach Jeremy Pruitt that looms as a possible problem for Tennessee.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.