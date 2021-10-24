Georgia football podcast: 5-star flip Mykel Williams stands as massive recruiting win for UGA

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,553 (Oct. 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams flipping from USC to Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Five-star flip Mykel Williams stands as massive recruiting win for UGA

Beginning of the show: I begin today’s show by reacting to five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams’ decision to flip from USC to Georgia, and preview what could be coming next.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA’s quarterback situation as the team prepares for its remaining regular season games during its off week.