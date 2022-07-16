Georgia football podcast: Decision day arrives for 4-star LB Troy Bowles

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,735 (July 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star linebacker Troy Bowles upcoming commitment, and some other top recruits who’ll make their pledges in the following days.

Georgia football podcast: Decision day arrives for four-star linebacker Troy Bowles

Beginning of the show: July is set to be a busy month for Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class and Saturday is a prime example why. Around 3:30 pm, four-star linebacker Troy Bowles is set to commit with the Bulldogs solidly in the mix for his services.

I’ll discuss more about Bowles and other top recruits who are also nearing their decision dates on today’s show.