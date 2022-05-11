Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,688 (May 11, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why outside linebacker Robert Beal could fill a crucial role for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia football podcast: An unsung hero could help UGA achieve an important goal

Beginning of the show: We began a discussion on Tuesday’s show about the next generation of stars on Georgia’s defense. I’m continuing that conversation today with a look at outside linebacker Robert Beal, who led the Bulldogs in sacks last season and could help propel UGA’s pass rush again this season as well.

15-minute mark: I share a comment from an NFL draft scout about a positive outlook for UGA running back Kenny McIntosh for the upcoming season. I’ll also share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart from spring practice talking about how his program cultivates future NFL running backs.