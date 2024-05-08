Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2198 (May 8, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about the buzz that is being created by multiple Georgia running backs this offseason.

UGA running backs generating plenty of excitement this offseason

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some of the buzz around UGA’s RBs and a discussion about why expectations are high for the group.

15-minute mark: I push back slightly against a writer’s recent comparison between UGA and Texas in his SEC power ratings.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some fiery comments from LSU coach Brian Kelly about his team’s inability to attract defensive linemen out of the transfer portal.

50-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.