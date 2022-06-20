Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,716 (June 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Father’s Day was another reminder of how quickly things can change in the SEC as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin revisited a joke a told last year.

Georgia football podcast: Father’s Day shows how quickly things can change in the SEC

Beginning of the show: There’s never a shortage of trash talk around the SEC and certain teams might find themselves on the receiving end of jabs more frequently than others. Georgia might have once been one of those teams often getting dumped on given it had gone 40 years without winning a national championship and its coach, Kirby Smart, hadn’t yet earned a win against his old boss, Alabama coach Nick Saban.

However, that all changed after last season when Smart led the Bulldogs to the long-awaited national championship.