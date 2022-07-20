Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,737 (July 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said about Georgia and Coach Kirby Smart on Day One of SEC Media Days.

Georgia football podcast: SEC coach praises UGA for ‘outplaying’ Alabama for national championship

Beginning of the show: Georgia stands as the measuring stick that other SEC East teams aspire to -- including Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who spoke on that subject Monday at SEC Media Days. I’ll share audio of Drinkwitz on today’s show discussing the challenge of facing UGA and the effort his program is making to emulate the Bulldogs’ success.

15-minute mark: I preview the commitment announcement from four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.