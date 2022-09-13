Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,777 (Sept. 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA needs to accomplish in its SEC opener at South Carolina.

Georgia football podcast: UGA should have one goal vs. South Carolina

Beginning of the show: Georgia takes to the road for its SEC opener on Saturday when it travels to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Being the visitor isn’t easy in conference play, but oddsmakers have installed the Bulldogs has a significant favorite. I’ll talk on today’s show how UGA can make a game that’s anticipated to be easy as easy as it’s supposed to be.

10-minute mark: I share some wise words from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman that’s relevant for UGA fans after the Bulldogs regained the No. 1 ranking this week.