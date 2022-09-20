Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,781 (Sept. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about we learned in UGA’s 48-7 win vs. South Carolina.

Georgia football podcast: Blowout win vs. South Carolina shows how good UGA can be

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s dominant win vs. South Carolina certainly made a statement about where the Bulldogs currently stand in college football’s hierarchy, and there’s little doubt they’re squarely at the top. However, the 48-7 win vs. the Gamecocks also provided a glimpse of how good UGA could still become later this season in the games that will matter most. I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss a coaching rumor involving offensive coordinator Todd Monken and share thoughts on another stellar performance from Monken’s unit vs. South Carolina.