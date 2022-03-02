Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,641 (March 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the hire of Stacey Searles and how to judge his impact on the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: One quick way to judge Stacy Searels impact on UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia has its new offensive line coach, and it’s a name familiar to many Bulldogs fans -- Stacy Searels, who was previously employed at UGA in the same role from 2007-10. It’s fair to say that Searels return to the Bulldogs has received a tepid response from many fans. I’ll discuss on today’s show why those with concerns might not have to wait long to learn how well Searels is fitting in.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.