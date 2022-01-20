Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,612 (Jan. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what veteran sports writer Mitch Albom recently said about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s recent appearance on Good Morning America.

Georgia football podcast: Veteran sportswriter offers bizarre criticism of Stetson Bennett

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an admittedly awkward appearance on the ABC television show, Good Morning America, the day after the Bulldogs won the national championship. At one point in the discussion, Bennett suggested that concerns about being able to trust coaches would factor into his decision about whether to return to the Bulldogs in 2022.

It’s perhaps an eyebrow-raising comment at first glance, but it becomes easier to dismiss given the context of the interview and the fact that Bennett didn’t amplify those comments when he spoke later that day in the final press conference from Indianapolis before UGA traveled back home.