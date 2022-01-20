Georgia football podcast: Veteran sportswriter offers bizarre criticism of Stetson Bennett
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,612 (Jan. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what veteran sports writer Mitch Albom recently said about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s recent appearance on Good Morning America.
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an admittedly awkward appearance on the ABC television show, Good Morning America, the day after the Bulldogs won the national championship. At one point in the discussion, Bennett suggested that concerns about being able to trust coaches would factor into his decision about whether to return to the Bulldogs in 2022.
It’s perhaps an eyebrow-raising comment at first glance, but it becomes easier to dismiss given the context of the interview and the fact that Bennett didn’t amplify those comments when he spoke later that day in the final press conference from Indianapolis before UGA traveled back home.
In other words, most people seem content to say a young player, operating on little sleep, made a clumsily-worded statement, and leave it at that.
However, at least one well-known sportswriter wasn’t willing to be as generous in his assessment of Bennett on a recent podcast. I’ll share what he had to say on today’s show, and mock him for his ludicrous opinion.
NOTE: This show was recorded prior to the news breaking that Bennett plans to return to the Bulldogs in 2022, and before the announcements that quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are entering the transfer portal.
10-minute mark: I discuss an aspect of UGA’s national championship win vs. Alabama that might have been more satisfying to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart than we realize.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama coach Nick Saban’s decision to speak out on a political issue.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.