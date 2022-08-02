Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,747 (Aug. 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Stetson Bennett compares to other quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff era who’ve won national championships as starters and returned the following season.

Georgia football podcast: How Stetson Bennett can use his experience to his advantage

Beginning of the show: This season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will become just the third signal caller in the College Football Playoff era to win a national championship as a starter and return the following season. The two quarterbacks who achieved that feat prior to Bennett did so with mixed results. I’ll discuss more on that topic on todays’ show -- including why I’m hopeful that some of the questions that got asked of Bennett’s predecessors end up being asked about Bennett.

15-minute mark: I discuss the UGA players placed on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive player, and was won by UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis last season.