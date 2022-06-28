Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great touts possible breakout freshman
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,722 (June 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former record-setting Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards said about incoming freshman Dillon Bell’s chances of producing a breakout season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is hoping for increased production from its wide receivers this season, and the only player in program history to ever surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a single season thinks an incoming freshman could bolster this year’s group.
Terrence Edwards took to Twitter last week to make the case for three-star signee Dillon Bell.
I’ll use Edwards words on today’s show to discuss Bell and other former three-star signees who might have a chance to exceed their recruiting profiles.
15-minute mark: I discuss defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Brock Bowers -- the three Bulldogs players named as preseason first-team All-American from Walter Camp.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a new book from Paul Finebaum that UGA coach Kirby Smart might not be too big a fan of.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.