Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,722 (June 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former record-setting Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards said about incoming freshman Dillon Bell’s chances of producing a breakout season.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great touts possible breakout freshman

Beginning of the show: Georgia is hoping for increased production from its wide receivers this season, and the only player in program history to ever surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a single season thinks an incoming freshman could bolster this year’s group.

Terrence Edwards took to Twitter last week to make the case for three-star signee Dillon Bell.