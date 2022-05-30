Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA’s investment in Todd Monken can pay off in 2022
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,700 (May 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for Georgia’s offense after a massive raise and a contract extension for offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s offense has experienced substantial improvement in each of offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s two seasons on the job, and last week, Monken was rewarded for his sucess with a new contract that will pay him $2 million per season. I’ll discuss on today’s show what it will take for Monken to lead the Bulldogs to more offensive gains this year.
15-minute mark: I discuss some of the news to emerge from UGA’s athletic board meeting this week.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest news involving the Bulldogs’ 2023 class.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some of the recently announced game times for UGA and some of the league’s other top teams.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
