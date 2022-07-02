Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,725 (July 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten could eventually impact UGA and the SEC.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should brace for more massive college football changes soon

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans -- like all college football fans -- have been forced to get used to massive changes impacting the sport they love. One of the biggest examples of that occurred last summer when the SEC surprisingly poached Texas and Oklahoma away from the Big 12. It was a move that made financial sense for the SEC, but seemed to disregard any respect for history and tradition.

The SEC’s power grab was echoed this week when the Big 10 showed similar aggression by quickly and quietly taking USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 and robbing the westernmost Power Five conference of a presence in Los Angeles, the largest media market in its footprint.