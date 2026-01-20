Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2625 (Jan. 19, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how Kirby Smart landed the top QB left for 2026 in very quick fashion.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA works quickly to add nation’s ‘fastest-rising QB’ for 2026

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia adding four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver as a transfer from Oregon.

15-minute mark: I share why one news item from the weekend does truly seem to suggest that the Bulldogs believe in their current wide receivers and are willing to lean on them in 2026.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including Miami trying to add a transfer quarterback in controversial fashion.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.