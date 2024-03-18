Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2162 (March 18, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this weekend was a very important one for UGA recruiting and the players that are getting trained at multiple positions on the defense.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s 2025 class could be at ‘crossroads’ after major recruiting weekend

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I recap a busy recruiting weekend for UGA in which a number of five-star prospects visited the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I discuss the interesting way in which one of UGA’s top incoming freshmen has been used during spring practice so far.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I invite DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers to join me in an informal bracket contest.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.