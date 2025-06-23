Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2479 (June 23, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why a big recruiting flip shows how wide the gap is getting between the Dawgs and Auburn.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s latest recruiting win strikes a blow to hated rival

Beginning of the show: We look at the flip of 4-star LB Shadarius Toodle and why it’s another big win for UGA over Auburn. We also preview the Khamari Brooks announcement.

20-minute mark: Why Gunner Stockton is better set up for success than most people think.

29-minute mark: Our All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show

50-minute mark: We discuss the SEC headlines including some of the best QB in the league.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.