Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2477 (June 19, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the commitment of 4-star OT Ekene Ogboko is so important for the Dawgs.

Georgia Football Podcast: What comes next for UGA after ‘huge’ recruiting win?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I have some fun with four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko’s commitment announcement -- in which he used some theatrics along the way to picking Georgia. I also discuss what’s possibly next for the Bulldogs’ 2026 class.

15-minute mark: I share two examples of why the UGA offense remains in the national spotlight ahead of the 2025 season.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show for a special behind-the-scenes look at Ogboko’s announcement.

40-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including an update on UGA wide receiver commit Vance Spafford.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.