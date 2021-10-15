Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,548 (Oct. 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why statistical experts are saying UGA’s 2021 defense could be the greatest of all time.

Georgia football podcast: Analytics expert explains why UGA defense might be ‘best ever’

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s defensive output through six games puts the Bulldogs on track to best what Alabama produced in 2011 and overtake that Crimson Tide unit as the greatest defense of all time according to a recent post at the analytics-minded site, FiveThirtyEight. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I thank DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers for their support of our push to make UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis a Heisman finalist.