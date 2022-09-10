Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 52-point favorite vs. FCS foe Samford in the home opener in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

4 things to know before betting UGA as a 52-point favorite vs. Samford

Be prepared to shop around.

Samford plays as a member of the Southern Conference in the FCS. Many sports books don’t post betting odds for teams from the lower subdivision. Earlier this week, the Wynn listed the game, but one would have to have be in Nevada to place a wager at that sports book.