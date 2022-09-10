4 things to know before betting UGA as a 52-point favorite vs. Samford
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 52-point favorite vs. FCS foe Samford in the home opener in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
Be prepared to shop around.
Samford plays as a member of the Southern Conference in the FCS. Many sports books don’t post betting odds for teams from the lower subdivision. Earlier this week, the Wynn listed the game, but one would have to have be in Nevada to place a wager at that sports book.
Georgia is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games when favored by 40 or more points.
Big point spreads have become an expectation for UGA now that it sits on top of the sport, but those large numbers haven’t always been to the benefit of gamblers. UGA last covered a 40-plus point spread in 2014 when it beat Charleston Southern 55-9.
It failed to cover a 52.5-point spread in a 56-7 win against Charleston Southern last November.
UGA is 5-10 against the spread in its last 15 home games.
The Bulldogs haven’t suffered an outright home loss since being upset by South Carolina in October of 2019, but that winning streak hasn’t always paid off for bettors. UGA covered a 22.5-point spread in a 56-7 win against UAB and covered a 16.5-point spread in a 37-0 win vs. Arkansas last season, but failed to cover its final three home games to conclude 2021.
The Bulldogs failed to cover in their only previous meeting vs. Samford.
UGA won easily against Samford in the only time prior to Saturday in which the two teams have met -- knocking off the (other) Bulldogs 42-14 in September 0f 2017. However, that wasn’t enough to match the 33-point line set by oddsmakers.
Spread information courtesy of My Bookie. Trend data courtesy of OddsShark.
