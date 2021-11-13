Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 19.5-point favorite at Tennessee.

Go With the Flow: 3 things to know before betting UGA as a 19.5-point favorite at Tennessee

Georgia has covered four straight games as a road favorite.

The Bulldogs won 34-10 at Auburn in October as a 14.5-point favorite, and 62-0 as a 36-point favorite in September. UGA also finished last season with wins and covers against South Carolina and Missouri as a 14 and 22-point favorites respectively.