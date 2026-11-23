Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2841 (Nov. 23, 2026) of the podcast with Brandon Adams, we look at the contrasting vibes between the Dawgs and the Jackets as Hate Week begins and how Kirby and Brent Key are handling it. Then we look back at what as another impressive offensive showing for UGA against South Carolina, especially with its explosive plays.

Georgia Tech coach makes interesting ‘promise’ ahead of UGA game

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said Saturday about Georgia ahead of the rivalry’s renewal again this weekend.

10-minute mark: I share thoughts on what UGA showed about itself in its dominant win at South Carolina.

15-minute mark: I address the growing possibility that Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann could be the next head coach at Florida State.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

45-minute mark: I briefly discuss how the College Football Playoff selection committee could handle the comparison between Alabama and Tennessee when the new top 25 is released on Tuesday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.